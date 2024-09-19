Off the news: UH Manoa sees record student enrollment

The University of Hawaii at Manoa will feel a bit more lively this fall. Preliminary figures put student enrollment at the state’s flagship campus at 20,012, surpassing a watermark last reach.

Digging deeper into the numbers, 62% of Manoa’s student body is comprised of locals, while 31% come from out of state and 6% are international. Notably, the number of local students is up 5% compared to last year, helping buck the perception that Manoa caters to out-of-state applicants. That’s in part thanks to university initiatives including an elimination of application fees and increased scholarships.