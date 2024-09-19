On the Move: Emily Sarasa and Nathan Lee

ACLU of Hawaii has hired Emily Sarasa as policy field fellow and Nathan Lee as policy legislative fellow. Sarasa previously served the organization as a summer 2023 legal intern, with additional experience including an externship at Beyond Guilt Hawaii and as a legal justice fellow with Repair the World Brooklyn. Lee’s experience includes an internship with Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem, as well as civil rights and racial justice work through the Civil Rights Clinic.

