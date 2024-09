Scoreboard – September 19, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

College women: Western Washington vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Menlo vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

ILH girls: Varsity III, Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at La Pietra;

Hawaiian Mission at Hanalani, 6 p.m.;

Assets at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Campbell at Pearl City; Mililani at Waianae; Waipahu at Leilehua. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH Division I-AA: Punahou at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA Division I: Kailua at Moanalua,

7:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.; Pearl City at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Waialua,

7 p.m.; Kalani at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Castle vs. Kaimuki, 7:30 p.m. at Farrington.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Dominican vs.

Chaminade, 5 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

ILH girls: Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at

Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Girls JV I

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-21, 25-21

Girls JV II

‘Iolani def. University 25-20, 25-13

OIA EAST

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Castle def. Kailua 25-23, 25-19, 25-21

Kahuku def. Roosevelt 25-22, 25-19, 25-20

Girls White

Castle def. Kailua 21-9, 21-11

Kahuku def. Roosevelt 21-8, 21-5

Girls JV

Kailua def. Castle 21-16, 21-12

Kahuku def. Roosevelt 21-17, 21-13

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Moanalua def. Kaimuki 25-10, 25-11, 25-18

Girls White

Moanalua def. Kaimuki 21-7, 21-10

Girls JV

Moanalua def. Kaimuki 21-9, 21-4

OIA WEST

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kapolei def. Radford 25-10, 25-8, 25-17

Girls White

Kapolei def. Radford 21-15, 21-17

Girls JV

Kapolei def. Radford 21-5, 21-8

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Kapolei def. Campbell 25-11, 16-25, 25-15,

25-21

Girls White

Kapolei def. Campbell 12-21, 21-11, 15-6

Girls JV

Campbell def. Kapolei 21-14, 16-21, 15-10

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Konawaena def. Kanu o ka Aina 25-11,

25-10, 25-16

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Punahou 3, Assets 0

‘Iolani 2, Maryknoll 1

Saint Louis 2, Hanalani 1

Hawaii Baptist 2½, Island Pacific ½

Kamehameha 3, Mid-Pacific 0

High game/series—Pun: Tate Takamiya 191/432. Assets: Colby Oshiro 142/402. Iol: Ezra Bentkowski 182/Joshua Ohira 527. Mary: Jarren Yamashita 189/Aidan Ilano 514. StL: Damien Vespoli 190/533. Han: Michael Hong 194/505. HBA: Kameron Fujioka 192/504. IPA: Alvin Momala 199/Cabien Nelson 474. KS: Cyrus Benner 223/Shane DeRego 520. MPI: Coltyn Silva 221/Kaz Yamada 601.

Boys JV

‘Iolani 2, Maryknoll 1

Damien 2, Punahou Gold 1

Hawaii Baptist Gold 3, Saint Louis 0

Hawaii Baptist Black 3, Hanalani 0

Kamehameha 3, Mid-Pacific 0