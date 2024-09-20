Portion of Kalalau Trail to reopen after norovirus outbreak

Kalalau Valley as seen from the trail sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

NAPALI COAST >> A popular trail on the north side of Kauai is scheduled to partially reopen Saturday about two weeks after a virus sickened dozens of people and forced its closure.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Kalalau Trail in Napali Coast State Wilderness Park will be open to Hanakapiai for day use only starting on Saturday9/21. Any hiking beyond Hanakapiai may result in arrests or citations for offenders.

The full closure of the trail, from Kee to Honopu, was announced on Sept. 6, a couple of days after the Kalalau Section of the wilderness park was closed because of the high risk of illness to people. The culprit was pegged as the highly contagious norovirus.

“This was an unprecedented situation. As soon as we became aware of people getting sick at Kalalau we coordinated with the DOH (Department of Health) to make sure we followed all its recommended protocols,” DLNR Chair Dawn Chang said in a statement.

“DLNR’s primary concern is public health and safety, and protection and preservation of the natural and cultural resources. Until we are confident that these issues have been adequately addressed, we will err on the side of caution. We appreciate the community’s and visitors’ patience.”

The total number of norovirus cases reported as of Sept. 18, was roughly 50 with the case count stable at that point. The DLNR said the onset of new cases peaked on Sept. 2. There haven’t been any new cases reported after Sept. 4.

Department of Health officials continue to investigate case reports and monitor norovirus-like symptoms in emergency room and urgent care visits.

In the meantime, a number of preventative measures are underway and have been taken during the closure. That includes multiple deep cleanings and disinfection of comfort stations along the trail and at the Kee Beach Trailhead by DLNR Division of State Parks personnel.

Signage is also being produced with one set of signs to display recommendations for campers and hikers to prevent the spread of ailments, such as norovirus, while another sign will be stationed outside a sea cave adjacent to the Kalalau camping area.

The federal Centers for Disease Control conducted water testing that revealed fecal contamination inside the cave, which is closed. Testing of water, sand and sediment from Kalahau Valley did not show any signs of norovirus.