Letter: Military must relinquish land for city landfill use

An article in the Sept. 18 Star-Advertiser reports that the city is letting the federal government, particularly its military, off the hook in the search for a new landfill on Oahu. This is distressing news.

As one of the planet’s top polluters — on land, air and sea — the U.S. military has amassed a huge environmental debt. As landlord or lessor on close to one-fourth of Hawaii’s land, it can surely find a site suitable for a city landfill. Many active military members and their families live in our community and use the city’s refuse services.

With its deplorable record of spoiling our aina at Pohakuloa, Makaha, Red Hill and the Radford High School campus, the military’s obligation to make restitution to Hawaii’s people is long overdue. What better amends than to give up a paltry parcel from its vast land portfolio for a desperately needed landfill?

Wally Inglis

Palolo Valley

