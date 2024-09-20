Letter: To end Gaza war, Biden needs to play hardball

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue to blame the president of Israel for not signing on for a cease-fire even though Hamas refuses to do so. After the execution by Hamas of six hostages, including an American, the White House wants to give in to the terrorists.

Biden and Harris need only do two things to help Israel win that war: demand an unconditional surrender of all Hamas fighters and impose a complete embargo of Iranian economic activity.

The war would end rapidly.

Mary Monohon

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter