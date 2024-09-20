Letter: Why support Trump after all he has done?

For the past nine years I have struggled to understand the Donald Trump phenomenon. I have said a hundred times, “I don’t get it.” Stumped, baffled and flabbergasted are other words, but none can fully describe the chaos and division he has created. I now use the word mystery.

All of us were socialized in some way. In that process, the assumption is that our adult role models taught us values of decency. We were taught to be honest, respectful, kind and caring, and to not be mean or hurtful. These thoughtful ways do not describe Trump. Many of his supporters are self-professed followers of Jesus Christ and his teachings. Why do so many people follow an amoral human being?

No one has been able to explain this unsettling and disturbing quandary. What is it that attracts so many to an individual devoid of human decency? It’s a mystery.

Chris Leong

Kaimuki

