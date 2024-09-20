Off the news: Crash victim’s daughter advocates safety

The daughter of a woman killed while on her bicycle in an Ewa Beach crosswalk has traveled from San Diego to Honolulu to advocate for more effective street safety measures and stronger enforcement of laws meant to protect cyclists and pedestrians in Hawaii. Chelsea Meyer met with Lt. Gov Sylvia Luke and staff on Wednesday, and along with the Hawaii Bicycling League advocated for safer road designs and added speed cameras.

Meyer’s mother, Naomi Meyer, 62, and James Rowland, 75, were killed by a 20-year-old driver in a speeding car that crossed into oncoming traffic lanes, hit a pole and struck the couple in a Fort Weaver Road crosswalk.