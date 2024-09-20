Off the news: No charges for shooter in Waianae attack

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Rishard Kanaka Keamo-Carnate, the 42-year-old man who shot and killed his Waianae Valley Road neighbor to end a deadly attack on his home, will not be charged.

On the night of Aug. 31, Hiram James Silva Sr. rammed heavy machinery loaded with fuel barrels into Keamo-Carnate’s home, then opened fire, killing three women and leaving two people critically injured. Keamo-Carnate fatally shot Silva with a registered handgun and was later arrested on suspicion of murder in the second degree.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney declined the case “due to issues related to self-defense and defense of others,” according to a Honolulu Police Department update.