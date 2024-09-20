Aloha Festivals kicks off Saturday in Waikiki

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Aloha Festivals, the state’s longest-running cultural festival, begins with the 70th Annual Waikiki Ho‘olaule‘a on Saturday along a closed-off Kalakaua Avenue, offering local entertainment, cuisine and crafts.

Over 100 vendors will offer their artisanal products from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Look for new booths representing Manaola, Kababa Mama, Saap HI, Hanapa‘a Market, Hawaiian Honey Cones, Mana Comics and Blue Water Shrimp. Crowd favorites will include Bite Size 808, Aloha Made Bites, Dick’s Lechon, Aloha Scoops, Aloha Charms, These Stuffed Cookies and more.

For the first time, those 21 and older can partake in the Aloha Festivals Beer Garden, hosted by International Market Place. The first 100 customers to order a specialty cocktail will receive a limited- edition 2024 International Market Place coconut tiki cup.

Live entertainment at four stages along Kalakaua Avenue will be sponsored by Royal Hawaiian Center, Kyo-ya Hotels &Resorts, Hawaiian Airlines and International Market Place and Moani Waikiki. Featured artists include the Makaha Sons at the Royal Hawaiian; Ho‘okena at Kyo-ya Hotels; NUE — Na ‘Ukulele ‘Ekolu at Hawaiian Airlines; Pohaku at International Market Place; and many more.

Aloha Festivals limited- edition merchandise, including shirts, jackets, board shorts and hats will be available in collaboration with Hawaii’s Finest. The official 2024 Aloha Festivals T-shirt and event ribbons will also be sold.

The festival will conclude Sept. 28 with the 76th Annual Floral Parade, presented by ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. On display will be floats, male and female pa‘u riders on horseback, marching bands and civic leaders.

Aloha Festivals was first held in 1946 as Aloha Week. The event’s title sponsor is the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, and the presenting sponsor, Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Visit AlohaFestivals.com or call 808-923-1094.