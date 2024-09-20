UH soccer team wins Big West opener

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Nalani Damacion converted a penalty kick at 50:51 as the Hawaii women’s soccer team beat UC Davis 2-1 in the Big West opener for both teams Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine’s Amber Gilbert was fouled to set up the PK.

UC Davis (7-3, 0-1) scored at 9:35 on Emma Vane’s goal off an assist from Sammie Ruelas.

Hawaii (4-6, 1-0) tied it at 1-1 on Brynn Mitchell’s goal at 10:06 off assists from Cate Sheahan and Alice Davidson.

Kennedy Justin made seven saves for the Rainbow Wahine, and Caeley Goldstein had three for the Aggies.

No. 7 Chaminade volleyball sweeps Menlo

Letizia Cammillucci finished with 10 kills and Grace Talpash had 32 assists as No. 7 Chaminade beat Menlo 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 in the PacWest opener for both teams Thursday at McCabe Gym.

The Silverswords (8-3, 1-0) had eight aces.

Maya Saole-Su’e had six kills for the Oaks (2-6, 0-1).

UH men’s hoops Tipoff Event on Oct. 17

The Hawaii men’s basketball team will host its eighth annual Tipoff Event on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Tipoff, which starts at 5:30 p.m., signals the start of the college basketball season while helping provide support for the Rainbow Warrior basketball program.

The event is highlighted by food, both silent and live auctions, video highlights and the opportunity for fans to meet the 2024-25 Rainbow Warrior players and coaching staff.

The fundraiser will start with drinks and a silent auction, followed by dinner and a program hosted by Kanoa Leahey of Spectrum Sports.

Tables (seating 10) and individual tickets can be purchased online at HawaiiBasketballTipoff.com.

For more information, contact David Eichenberger at dre2@hawaii.edu.

Hawaii will open the season Nov. 8 with the Outrigger Rainbow Classic.