PANTHERS OFFENSE

WR—18 Desmond Hutson 6-3 218 Jr.

WR—16 Jaiden Ellis-Lahey 6-3 201 So.

WR—21 Sergio Morancy 6-3 189 Sr.

LT—75 Jared Penning 6-6 329 Sr.

LG—65 Blake Anderson 6-4 304 Jr.

C—51 Keean Kamerling 6-4 277 Jr.

RG—71 Josh Volk 6-4 329 So.

RT—78 Tristan Roper 6-5 311 Sr.

U—45 Layne Pryor 6-3 260 Sr.

QB—10 Aidan Dunne 6-0 206 Jr.

RB—2 Tye Edwards 6-4 229 Gr.

In February, Luke Falk, who learned the Air Raid offense from the late Mike Leach at Washington State, was hired as offensive coordinator. But citing a family health matter, Falk resigned in July without having coached a UNI game. Northern Arizona passing-game coordinator Joel Filani filled Falk’s spot on the staff. Observers have nicknamed the Panthers’ offense as “Ground Raid” — 62.6% of the plays are rushes. With a starting O-line averaging 6-4 1/2 and 310 pounds, the Panthers are racking up 245.3 rushing yards per game and 5.9 per carry. Unlike most teams aligned in a pistol — in which a small back hides 2 yards behind the QB — the Panthers do not mask their intent. Tye Edwards, who is 6-4 and 229 pounds, averages 115.7 yards per contest and 8.9 a carry. Amauri Pesek-Hickson, who is 6 feet and 240 pounds, averages 76.7 and 5.5. Defenses also must track QB Aidan Dunne, who averages 4.9 yards on keepers and scrambles. On run-pass option plays, Dunne is a master of disguise, taking off or throwing play-action passes. In the shotgun and off a three-step drop, Dunne is difficult to hit. Tight end Derek Anderson is mostly an attached blocker; U-back Layne Pryor is a headache inducer, lining up as a tight end, H-back or fullback. When in motion, Pryor excels as a cross blocker who seals a running lane. This season, Pryor has become a check-down option, catching seven passes on 11 targets. Defenses also can’t pack the tackle box; the three 6-3 wideouts spread the formation.

PANTHERS DEFENSE

DE—96 Cannon Butler 6-6 248 Jr.

DT—94 Carter Hewitt 6-6 267 Jr.

DT—57 Jack Kriebs 6-3 289 Jr.

DE—42 Zach Mehmert 6-5 255 Fr.

LB—29 Tucker Langenberg 6-2 219 Jr.

LB—33 Ben Belken 6-2 227 Sr.

LB—1 Albert Nunes 6-2 206 Sr.

CB—6 Fletcher Marshall Jr. 6-2 207 Sr.

S—8 Jonathan Cabral-Martin 5-9 196 Sr.

S—3 JJ Dervil 6-3 192 Sr.

CB—4 Robbie Peterson Jr. 6-1 180 Gr.

The Panthers are noted for an active and hard-hitting defense. But because the equipment had to be sent ahead to Hawaii, the Panthers had to alter their usual “contact” practices on Tuesday and Wednesday on the Cedar Rapids campus. The Panthers wore Spyders — cushioned upper-body pads — but no helmets for drills. “It’s tough with intensity, at first,” linebacker Tucker Langenberg said. “I’d say it’s a little harder because you’re missing the contact part of it. But in terms of the X’s and O’s, it’s still the same. It’s still football. It’s still 100 yards of turf and two goal posts.” Under defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson, the Panthers try to create pressure from their four-man front and Tucker Langenberg. D-linemen accounted for 3.5 of the four sacks. D-tackle Carter Hewitt uses a swim move to create separation from blockers or, like an O-lineman, he will essentially throw a “block” to open the way for D-end Zach Mehmert to loop into the backfield. In a cover-2 or four-across zone, the safeties usually start 10 yards off the line. As for Langenberg, he is everywhere opponents don’t want him to be. He sets up as a traditional second-tier middle linebacker, on the edge, over a guard and, if the 3-tech tackles are split wide, as a stand-up nose. “It’s not just myself, it’s (Ben) Belken, the other linebacker. With the schemes we have up front, being able to be versatile and play off the edge or over a guard or center, it just gives the offenses a different look. I think it’s awesome we can do that.”

PANTHERS SPECIALISTS

K—95 Caden Palmer 6-2 201 So.

P/H—91 Noah Pettinger 6-4 224 Jr.

LS—89 Dominic Sisneros 6-0 171 Sr.

KR—21 Sergio Morancy 6-3 189 Sr.

PR—14 JC Roque Jr. 5-9 178 Fr.

In the two UNI seasons since graduating from Clayton Ridge High, kicker Caden Palmer played in only one game for the Panthers. He missed his first two kicks this year, from 31 and 28 yards, but converted his next two, including a 31-yarder against Nebraska. Sergio Morancy and JC Roque are sure-handed receivers with speed.

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

WO—1 Jonah Panoke 6-1 200 Sr.

SB—5 Pofele Ashlock 6-2 175 So.

LT—78 Ka‘ena Decambra 6-3 300 Jr.

LG—58 Zhen Sotelo 6-3 305 Jr.

C—66 Sergio Muasau 5-11 300 Sr.

RG—59 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 295 Jr.

RT—70 James Milovale 6-6 330 Jr.

SB—3 Nick Cenacle 6-2 195 Jr.

WO—6 Dekel Crowdus 5-11 170 Jr.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 220 Sr.

RB—30 Landon Sims 6-1 220 Jr.

As a quarterback, head coach Timmy Chang learned the run-and-shoot from Ron Lee at Saint Louis School and June Jones at UH. But as an assistant coach, Chang gained an understanding of the Air Raid offense under Jay Norvell at Nevada, and implemented run-pass option (RPO) concepts at Emory & Henry. While Chang set a goal of fully utilizing the run-and-shoot this season — the blocking techniques were adjusted to fit the scheme — he recently mixed in more Air Raid plays, such as RPOs. The intent is to use the run-and-shoot’s counter attack based on the coverages while offering play-action moves to set up Brayden Schager’s long passes. In theory, defenses also have to account for the running backs on draws or counters, as well as Schager’s aggressive runs. He averages 4.3 yards per keeper or non-sack scramble. As the Warriors narrow the receiver rotation to build more continuity, the slots (who also can align wide) earn the volume of Schager’s throws. Pofele Ashlock has been targeted 13.3 times per game; in the last two games, Nick Cenacle averages 8.5 targets. Against Sam Houston, the offense committed 11 of the 14 penalties, including 10 by O-linemen. Not counting the initial play of each drive, the Warriors had 14 snaps with 10-plus yards from the line-to-gain stick. Schager said the Warriors have moved past the 1-2 start in which the offense has been uneven. “Whenever adversity is faced, it’s about how you respond,” Schager said. “That’s all we can do now. We have no choice but to move forward. We can’t get anything back. We have to look to the future and be the best we can the next nine games.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—12 Wynden Ho‘ohuli 6-3 240 Jr.

DT—52 Ezra Evaimalo 6-2 260 Sr.

NT—69 Daniel Williams 5-11 320 Sr.

DT—77 Jamar Sekona 6-2 295 Sr.

DE—0 Elijah Robinson 6-4 260 Sr.

WLB—3 Jalen Smith 6-0 215 Jr.

MLB—16 Logan Taylor 6-0 220 Sr.

CB—4 Cam Stone 5-10 200 Sr.

S—1 Peter Manuma 6-0 195 Jr.

S—20 Nahe Mendiola-Jensen 6-1 170 Sr.

CB—23 Caleb Brown 5-11 165 Jr.

During a 30-year coaching career, UH defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman has coached Hall of Fame members Ed Reed and Darrelle Revis, helped deny Tom Brady in the 2011 AFC Divisional Playoffs, and learned the 1985 Chicago Bears’ famed 46 defense. In his first three UH games, Thurman concocted several alignments — odd, even and one-tackle fronts; corner blitzes; one-, two- and three-high deep coverages, four-across zones. In holding UCLA to 71 rushing yards, Thurman used a five-man front — three tackles, two rush ends — with the mike linebacker spying the quarterback. That tactic made a return last week. Daniel “Sauce” Williams, who can bench 515 pounds, is the point defender when the Warriors go with three tackles. Ezra Evaimalo has “heavy-handed” tools — the strength to repel blockers with jab-shoves. The Warriors rotate six to eight at the two linebacker positions. Noah Kema has been effective against the run. Jamih Otis, who splits middle duties with linebacker Logan Taylor, is an all-direction hunter. Cam Stone has emerged as the Warriors’ best cover defender. Eight of Stone’s nine tackles have been solo stops. He used his 22.5-mph prorated speed to sprint 55 yards to chase down a Sam Houston running back. Last week, Peter Manuma was the lone deep safety on one play, then raced across the field to make a tackle on the ensuing play. “For the whole team,” Otis said, “we talk about ‘bleeding.’ And bleeding means straining out. When everybody is dog tired, you just have to bleed.”

RAINBOW WARRIOR SPECIALISTS

PK—17 Kansei Matsuzawa 6-2 205 Jr.

KO—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

P/H—19 Lucas Borrow 5-11 180 Gr.

SS—35 Hunter Higham 6-3 230 Fr.

LS—44 Solomon Landrum 5-11 210 Sr.

KR/PR—2 Tylan Hines 5-7 175 So.

Seeking a successor to Matthew Shipley, who transferred to Arkansas, the Warriors received a commitment from Australian punter James “Thor” Rendell in April. But a month later, Rendell ditched UH for a six-figure NIL deal with Notre Dame. UH then signed Ball State transfer Lucas Borrow, also from Australia. A month into the season, the early results favor UH. Borrow has the advantage in average (46.4 yards to 39.1) and field placement. Following a Borrow punt, UH opponents average start is the 21; Notre Dame opponents start at the 28 following Rendell punts. The Warriors have enough faith in Borrow’s mobility they will use a two-player shield with the extra blocker added to the coverage.