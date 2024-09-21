Letter: Add EBT card limitations to halt potential fraud

I was shopping the other day and next to me was a customer with a cart full of high-priced products like prime rib, salmon, king crab legs and six types of poke. To my surprise, the customer with three Hawaiian bracelets on each arm used an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. She did not appear to be on a budget like I was, shopping for hamburger, stew meat, spaghetti, vegetables, tuna and mayonnaise.

Maybe the EBT card should be able to scan what you can or cannot buy, such as high-priced foods. It was obvious that this person was not on a budget and was taking advantage of the welfare system. I guess EBT means “Eat Better Tonight” for some of us and not for the hard-working taxpayers.

Tracy Kim

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter