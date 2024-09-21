Letter: Mahalo to compassionate city sanitation workers

The other day I was rushing to get my green waste out to the front of the house. I thought I had plenty of time until I heard the truck coming around the corner. I made it to the curb as the truck came by my home. Our kind ohana waited for me to push the can all the way to the road and they picked it up.

I stood on the curb waving to them and jumping for a task completed, but mostly because these wonderful workers were incredibly generous to help me.

It is my hope that every day we will continue to show compassion and the aloha spirit to one another to brighten our lives.

Sandra Armstrong

Kailua

