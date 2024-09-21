Letter: Men should suffer equal reproductive health bans

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Men should not be allowed to get vasectomies without state and federal approval. Doctors and nurses who assist men to obtain vasectomies without proper government approvals should be jailed. Airline pilots and stewards, bus drivers and taxi drivers who assist men to travel outside of their home states to obtain vasectomies should be punished.

Enough said?

James Frisbie

Waialua

