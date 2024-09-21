Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, September 21, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii County Council compiles wish list of state legislative priorities

By Michael Brestovansky Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Today

Editors' PicksPolitics

Hawaii County Councilwoman Jenn Kagiwada for Hilo.

Hawaii County Councilwoman Jenn Kagiwada for Hilo.