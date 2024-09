Moanalua wide receiver Jayce Bareng sprinted for a touchdown in the first half of Friday’s game against Kailua at Moanalua.

Nakoa Orlando never thought of himself as a punt-blocking specialist.

The senior safety does now. Orlando sparked Moanalua with a blocked punt and 18-yard return to the end zone in the opening minutes as Na Menehune outlasted Kailua, 41-28, on homecoming night.

“I was supposed to hold my guy up, but I saw the punter drop the ball and run, so I ran to him,” Orlando said. “I saw him punt the ball so I put my hands up. I saw it in the air and I took it to the end zone. I never blocked a punt before. I just started doing this last year.”

Na Menehune coach Andrew Manley saw his team win the battle in all three phases, particularly defense and special teams. Kailua didn’t allow a sack, but rushed for a modest 59 yards on 17 carries.

“We talk about it all the time. We’re going to lean toward the defense. They have the playmakers. They have the coaching staff, the scheme. It’s our job just to make sure we score more points than the other team,” Manley said. “Our DC, coach (Keone) Batoon, does a great job switching it up on defense. It gives us a great look at practice every day. It confuses us on offense and we know it’s going to confuse other teams, as well.”

Quarterback Isaac Harney passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns of 28, 81 and 12 yards to Jayce Bareng. Moanalua improved to 3-0 in OIA Division I play (5-1 overall).

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. We knew they were going to be tough, physical,” said Bareng, who finished with eight receptions for 142 yards. “But when our offense is on fire, we’re one of the best in the state.”

Kailua, beset by early miscues and 10 penalties for 90 yards, dropped to 1-2 in league play (1-5 overall). The Surfriders are still in the playoff hunt in a deep conference, but will need a strong stretch run to land a spot.

“To play well in this division, you can’t get down 7-0, and then get down more. You’d like to do better,” Kailua coach Joe Wong said. “We said, just believe. We didn’t execute enough, and if you don’t execute, it doesn’t matter who you are.”

Moanalua is poised to make a playoff run if momentum continues. Na Menehune won the OIA D-I title in 2019 under Savaii Eselu and the league’s D-II crown in ’09 under Arnold Martinez.

“It’s a big win, letting everybody know that we are a good team, and we’re different from last year,” Orlando said. “We use speed to power, and it just works.”

Moanalua’s defense and special teams set off the first spark. After forcing a three-and-out, Orlando’s blocked punt and TD return gave a 7-0 lead with 9:41 left in the opening quarter.

On Kailua’s next snap from scrimmage, Moanalua safety Josiah Kahue Antone forced a fumble and recovered at the Surfriders’ 16-yard line. Harney scrambled and raced past the left pylon untouched for an 11-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with 8:37 to go in the first quarter.

Kailua’s offense continued to struggle, and after a 20-yard punt, Moanalua had possession at the Surfriders’ 34-yard line late in the first quarter. Two plays later, Harney connected with Bareng on a slant route, and the speedy receiver raced across the field and inside the left pylon for a 28-yard TD. Moanalua led 21-0 with 17 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The punter, Micah Sua, later flipped the field with a 55-yard coffin-corner punt that bounced out at the Moanalua 5-yard line. Seven plays later, Carney launched a high, deep pass down the hashmark to Bareng, who spun away from his defender, then outraced two Surfriders who were within arm’s reach for an 81-yard TD and a 28-0 lead with 7:12 to go in the first half.

“I saw they were running man on man, and I said, ‘Coach, let’s take a shot,’ and we did. I got the ball and I had to make a play,” Bareng said.

Kailua broke its scoring drought with a 12-play, 80-yard drive. Isaiah Keaunui-Demello fired a quick pass to Aizek Kaanoi in the slot, who scampered past defenders for an 11-yard TD with 1:50 left in the first half.

Moments later, Kailua linebacker Jonah Sua forced a fumble by Moanalua’s normally sure-handed running back, Kalino Judalena. Romeo Ortiz recovered and returned the ball five yards to the Moanalua 42-yard line with 58 seconds until halftime.

Keaunui-Demello spiraled a 32-yard completion to Rylan Akana, then an 8-yard TD pass to Xavier Kauhi-Babas, who made a spectacular diving reception in the middle of the end zone to bring the visitors within 28-14 with 27 seconds until intermission.

By halftime, Kailua had 13 carries for 48 yards, and a slight edge in total yardage, 177 to 174 for Moanalua.

The home team opened the second half with a commitment to run, and Judalena rumbled for 54 yards on six carries between the tackles. Harney’s 12-yard play-action toss to Bareng on third down opened the lead to 35-14 with 6:56 to go in the third quarter.

Moanalua drove to the Kailua 33, chewing up the clock, before Ortiz picked off a Harney pass near the sideline and raced 76 yards to paydirt. Kailua got within 35-20 with 3:43 to go in the third stanza.

With Kailua stuffing the box against the run and Bareng, who had three TD catches at this point, drawing extra coverage, Moanalua utilized two-way player Naazsir Addo-McCoy at tailback with Judalena lead blocking. Na Menehune converted a key first down on a Kailua personal foul, and a first-down completion from Harney to Ryder Chang moved the chains again.

On fourth and 1 at the 7-yard line, Harney found Bareng for a 4-yard completion and first down. Judalena scored one play later on a 3-yard run. Moanalua led 41-20 with 9:02 left.

Moanalua’s secondary kept a lid on Kaanoi, the playmaking receiver, until he had a 7-yard catch on the ensuing drive. On the next snap, a deep pass for Kaanoi was picked off by Moanalua safety TJ Smith.

Kailua tacked on a late touchdown on a 2-yard run by Keaunui-Demello with 1:10 left.

Moanalua has a bye next week, then will travel to Pearl City on Oct. 4.

Kailua will also have a bye next week, then play at Nanakuli on Oct. 5.

PREP CAPSULES

Radford 63, Pearl City 22

Afi Togafau was nearly perfect, completing 16-of-18 passes for 368 yards and six touchdowns in a dominant win for the Rams over the Chargers.

Togafau also led the Rams (3-2, 2-1) with 82 rushing yards. Most of Togafau’s damage through the air went to Michael Robinson, who caught six passes for a school-record 215 yards and four touchdowns. Robinson’s total broke a 57-year old record held by Bernard Rembert, who had 194 in 1967 against Lahainaluna. Togafau’s passing yardage is the fifth-most in school history.

Javian Mizuno led Pearl City (0-5, 0-3) with five catches for 112 yards.

Castle 23, Kaimuki 21

The Knights used a high-powered ground game, rushing for 337 yards in a close win over the Bulldogs at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Aidan Kahele carried 37 times for 185 yards, and Kaunahe Kalahiki-Gohier ran 18 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns to power the of-

fense for the Knights (4-2, 3-0). Ezekiel Kuie-Matias caught five passes for 180 yards and scored all three touchdowns for the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-3).

It was the first time in school history two Knights ran for more than 135 yards in the same game. Sefo Satele had 164 and Varcus Labatte had 134 in a win over Pearl City in 1976.

Kaiser 49, Kalani 7

Aiden Leong ran for 114 yards and a touchdown, Brady Kim added two more scores on the ground, as the Cougars breezed past the visiting Falcons.

Jesse Shinagawa threw for 131 yards for the Cougars (3-1, 2-1), including a pair of touchown passes to Caleb Hamasaki.

Kalani (1-4, 1-2) managed just 101 yards of total offense in the game, including just seven yards through the air.

The Falcons haven’t won a game in the rivalry since 1999.

———

Star-Advertiser staff

PREP SUMMARIES

RADFORD 63, PEARL CITY 22

At Radford

Pearl City (0-5, 0-3) 6 0 8 8 — 22

Radford (3-2, 2-1) 22 27 0 14 — 63

RAD—Michael Robinson 35 pass from Afi

Togafau (Togafau run)

PC—Lennon Elder 47 run (2-pt failed)

RAD—Robinson 58 pass from Togafau

(kick good)

RAD—Robinson 31 pass from Togafau

(kick good)

RAD—Jacob Sullivan 22 run (kick good)

RAD—Brad Yoakley 2 pass from Togafau

(kick good)

RAD—Zeke Schulz 64 pass from Togafau

(kick good)

RAD—Robinson 49 pass from Togafau (2-

pt failed)

PC—Keaton Tomas 60 pass from Ikaika

Torres (Tayvon Ching-Harrell pass from Tor-

res)

RAD—Sullivan 11 run (kick good)

PC—Javian Mizuno 65 pass from Torres

(Ching-Harrell pass from Torres)

RAD—Caius Johnson 3 run (kick good)

RUSHING—Pearl City: Elder 6-88, Torres

3-13. Radford: Togafau 10-82, Johnson

18-73, Schulz 4-56, Sullivan 3-37, Kaniela

Hao-Hose 3-6, Kellen Fortson 1-9, Vincent

Bae 1-2, Zyon Telles-Kuwahara 1-(minus

1).

PASSING—Pearl City: Torres 5-10-1-187,

Jonah Galanto 8-11-1-66. Radford: Toga-

fau 16-18-0-368.

RECEIVING—Pearl City: Mizuno 5-112,

Tomas 2-80, Ching-Harrell 2-30, Christian

Kihewa 2-13, Tomas 1-11, Elder 1-7. Rad-

ford: Robinson 6-215, Schulz 1-64, Sulli-

van 5-44, Yoakley 2-21, Devin Hogan 1-19,

Collin Murphy 1-5.

MOANALUA 41, KAILUA 28

At Moanalua

Kailua (1-5, 1-2) 0 14 6 8 — 28

Moanalua (5-1, 3-0) 21 7 7 6 — 41

MOA—Nakoa Orlando 18 blocked punt re-

turn (Andy Nguyen kick)

MOA—Isaac Harney 11 run (Nguyen kick)

MOA—Jayce Bareng 28 pass from Harney

(Nguyen kick)

MOA—Bareng 81 pass from Harney

(Nguyen kick)

KAI—Aizek Kaanoi 11 pass from Isaiah

Keaunui-Demello (Desmond McMaster

kick)

KAI—Rylan Akana 8 pass from Isaiah Keau-

nui-Demello (Desmond McMaster kick)

MOA—Bareng 12 pass from Harney

(Nguyen kick)

KAI—Romeo Ortiz 76 interception return

(kick failed)

MOA—Kalino Judalena 3 run (kick failed)

KAI—Safety, sack in end zone

KAI—Keaunui-Demello 2 run (run failed)

JV—Kailua 35, Moanalua 18.

RUSHING—Kai: JJ Rzentes 11-53, Keau-

nui-Demello 4-7, Caysen Samson 2-(-1).

Moa: Judalena 21-105, Naazsir Addo-Mc-

Coy 4-11, Harney 6-9, team 2-(-4).

PASSING—Kai: Keaunui-Demello 21-38-

1-214. Moa: Harney 15-26-1-201.

RECEIVING—Kai: Aizek Ka‘anoi 8-74, Ca-

leb Makilan 4-48, Stoney Pocock 3-39,

Isaiah Kaiu 3-28, Micah Sua 2-17, Xavier

Kauhi-Babas 1-8. Moa: Bareng 8-142, Ry-

der Chang 3-38, Laakea Tapaoan 2-13,

Kyson Kealoha 1-9, Addo-McCoy 1-(-1).

CASTLE 23, KAIMUKI 21

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Castle (4-2, 3-0) 7 14 2 0 — 23

Kaimuki (0-3, 0-3) 0 14 0 7 — 21

CAST—Kaunahe Kalahiki-Gohier 14 run

(Aztin Pitt kick)

KAIM—Ezekiel Kuie-Matias 82 pass from

Gabriel Logan (Hinano Kahawai kick)

CAST—Kalahiki-Gohier 12 run (Pitt kick)

KAIM—Kuie-Matias 65 pass from Logan

(Kahawai kick)

CAST—Kalahiki-Gohier 1 run (Pitt kick)

CAST—Safety

KAIM—Kuie-Matias 28 pass from Logan

(Bryant Tacotaco Meyerhofer kick)

RUSHING—Castle: Aidan Kahele 37-

185, Kalahiki-Gohier 18-174, Team 2-(mi-

nus 2), Nai Kalauokaaea 2-(minus 20).

Kaimuki: Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook 11-48,

Logan 1-3, Team 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Castle: N. Kalauokaaea 5-10-

1-54. Kaimuki: Logan 6-11-2-184.

RECEIVING—Castle: Isaiah Felipe 4-47,

Trisen Kalauokaaea 1-7. Kaimuki:

Kuie-Matias 5-180, Elijah Ungeni 1-4.

KAISER 49, KALANI 7

At Kaiser Stadium

Kaiser (3-1, 2-1) 21 21 0 7 — 49

Kalani (1-4, 1-2) 7 0 0 0 — 7

KAIS—Caleb Hamasaki 15 pass from

Jesse Shinagawa (Morgan White kick)

KAIS—Aiden Leong 34 run (White kick)

KAIS—Brady Kim 38 run (White kick)

KALN—Bradin Tollefsen 45 run (Ryan

Bulseco kick)

KAIS—Kim 3 run (White kick)

KAIS—Shinagawa 20 run (White kick)

KAIS—Hamasaki 22 pass from Shinagawa

(White kick)

KAIS—Blain Kupahu 13 run (Kaiea McKil-

lop kick)

RUSHING—Kaiser: Leong 11-114, Kim

7-76, Peter Moku 5-40, Shinagawa 3-23,

Rayne Sumida 2-17, Kupahu 2-16, Koa

Reis 1-(minus 1). Kalani: Tollefsen 5-56,

Brennan Takara 6-21, Nicholas Segawa

5-20, Takeo Eckart 13-5, Team 3-(minus 4),

Bulseco 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Kaiser: Shinagawa 13-15-0-

131, K. Reis 1-1-0-7. Kalani: Tollefsen 2-2-

0-7.

RECEIVING—Kaiser: Hamasaki 4-66, Keo

Lapera 3-31, Sumida 2-12, Leong 1-8, Fer-

ris Young 1-7, Aiden Lung 1-6, Seto 1-5,

Zayden Ling 1-3. Kalani: Segawa 2-7.

Also:

Kamehameha II 21, Punahou II 0

Leilehua 26, Nanakuli 0