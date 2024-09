Scoreboard – September 21, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Island Pacific at Punahou (boys and girls), 9 a.m.; Pac-Five at Sacred Hearts (girls), 10 a.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific (boys and girls), 10 a.m.; Saint Louis at Hanalani (boys), 10 a.m.

OIA Eastern Division: Castle at Kaimuki; Kalani at Roosevelt; Kailua at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kahuku. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA Western Division: Leilehua at Nanakuli; Waialua at Pearl City; Campbell at Kapolei; Waianae at Radford; Waipahu at Mililani. Matches start at 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: Chaminade Invitational, 7:15 a.m. at Kapiolani Park.

FOOTBALL

College: Northern Iowa vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

ILH Open Division: Saint Louis at Punahou, 3 p.m.

ILH Division I: ‘Iolani vs. Damien vs. 7 p.m. at Farrington.

OIA Open Division: Kapolei at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.; Farrington at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Waianae vs. Aiea, 6:30 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Division II: Roosevelt vs. Kalaheo, 3 p.m. at Kailua.

SOCCER

College women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m. at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, TIME TBD at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Menlo vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

ILH girls: Varsity II, Le Jardin at Maryknoll, 10:15 a.m.; University at Damien, 1:15 p.m. Varsity I-AA, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 1:15 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Le Jardin at Kamehameha 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Volleyball

2024 Durango Fall Classic

Friday

At Las Vegas, Nevada

Pool 10

Kamehameha def. Bishop Manogue 25-13, 25-21

Skutt def. Kamehameha 25-18, 25-18

Kamehameha def. Long Beach Poly 25-23, 25-15

Pool Finish

1. Skutt; 2. Kamehameha; 3. Long Beach Poly; 4. Bishop Manogue

Pool 12

Marist def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-15, 25-21

Centennial def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-17, 11-25, 25-14

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Oaks Christian 25-16, 14-25, 26-24

Pool Finish

1. Marist; 2. Oaks Christian; 3. Kamehameha-Hawaii; 4. Centennial

Pool 16

‘Iolani def. Vista Murrieta 25-20, 25-22

Los Alamitos def, ‘Iolani 22-25, 25-22, 25-20

Millenium def. ‘Iolani 21-25, 25-19, 25-17

Pool Finish

1. Los Alamitos; 2. Millenium; 3. ‘Iolani; 4. Vista Murrieta

Bowling

OIA Girls

Kalani 1806; Castle 1780; Roosevelt 1733; Moanalua 1697; Kalaheo 1632; Kaiser 1602; Farrington 1093; Hawaii School for Deaf and Blind 484; Kaimuki 305; Mckinley 298

Game High/3-Game High

Castle: Kara Nekomoto 159/430

Farrington: Jaydene Quemado 161/368

HCSB: Novema Leaeno 108/281

Kaimuki: Kanonu Makalii 108/305

Kaiser: Haley Fujiwara 198/538

Kalaheo: Yvaine Knight 141/361

Kalani: Ashlyn Sera 198/471

Mckinley: Dannica Hiromasa 102/298

Moanalua: Jasmyn Miyasaki 146; Abigayle Asano 328

Roosevelt: Aiko Iida 154/457

OIA Boys

Castle 2431; Kalani 2305; Moanalua 2188; Kaiser 1942; Kailua 1930; Kalaheo 1840; Roosevelt 1838; Farrington 1600; Mckinley 1518; Hawaii School for Deaf and Blind 716; Kaimuki 573

Game High/3-Game High

Castle: Quentin Terada 210/559

Farrington: Kyle Hayase Fong 159/442

HCDB: Boston Nanod 99/247

Kailua: Makai Aurio 197/362

Kaimuki: Mark Kama 123/326

Kaiser: Chase Kawada 179/501

Kalaheo: Landon Lackey 184/487

Kalani: Sage Okumura-Wong 191/486

Mckinley: Aldrin Geonzon 137/361

Moanalua: Frank Emerick 172/453

Roosevelt: Kana’i Poyo-Aquino 211/522