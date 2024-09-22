Letter: Confirmation bias a threat to democracy

Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” We are a divided country because both sides can find their “truth” on the internet or whatever source of their choosing. Liberals believe CNN. Conservatives believe Fox.

Who would have thought that having instant access to vast troves of information would actually not make us smarter? The reality is that there are so many answers on the web that many people simply give up and choose the one they want to believe. Obi-Wan said, “You’re going to find that many of the truths we cling to depend greatly on our own point of view.”

The old saying “don’t believe everything you read” is more valid now than ever, but “seeing is believing” is almost meaningless with the technical video wizardry we have at our disposal today.

The biggest threat to democracy is the closed mind, so practice listening graciously.

Leighton Loo

Mililani

