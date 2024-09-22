Letter: Do we want habitual liars in White House?

Donald Trump’s campaign is sliding down a slope to insanity. His performance in the debate against Kamala Harris was profound in showing how incoherent his thoughts are, rambling on with nonsensical and irrelevant answers. Pushing lies about Haitians eating people’s pets, Mexican cartels invading apartments in Colorado and Democrats who want to abort babies after the ninth month. Crazier is the claim that kids will come home from schools with gender-changing operations. He has gone even wilder after Taylor Swift endorsed Harris.

Even after the Illinois mayor and the poster of the claim declared the Haitian lie was false, Trump and JD Vance kept pushing the narrative. Vance has even said that he will create stories just to get the people’s attention.

What kind of lies will they tell if they get into office? Is this the way you want your executive office to behave?

Jon Shimamoto

Mililani

