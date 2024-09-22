Letter: Give us a break from Zionism — just think

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The 9-18 letter “Israel fights in Gaza for justice, not oppression,” is a typical attempt to sway decent folks’ perceptions as regards Israel’s decades-long pursuit of control and domination of the ‘holy’ landscape — the modern-historic home of the Palestinians. I cannot be silent.

Israel serially bombs and kills at will, without accountability, not only in Palestine but in Lebanon, Syria, Iran…. (Most recent is the Zionists’ weaponizing pagers/beepers in Lebanon to explode, maim and kill children and adults.) It’s way past time for successive U.S. administrations- cum-enablers to end Israel’s arrogant, malevolent, illegal ways. The severing of such a distasteful “entangling alliance” is easily accomplished by this declaration of independence: Enough is enough!

The writer invokes Plato. I’ll go to Shakespeare: “Methinks the (Zionist) doth protest too much.”

Robert H. Stiver

Pearl City

