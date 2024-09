Meet the University of Hawaii presidential candidates

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Wendy F. Hensel

Executive vice chancellor and university provost for The City University of New York

Monday

>> 8 to 9 a.m.: Open House at UH Maui College’s Pilina Events Center.

>> 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Maui County Forum at Pilina Events Center; webinar available.

>> 2 to 3 p.m.: Open House at Kaua‘i Community College, Fine Arts Auditorium.

>> 3 to 4 p.m.: Campus Forum at KCC’s Fine Arts Auditorium.

Tuesday

>> 8 to 9 a.m.: Open House at UH Hilo, University Classroom Building Room 127.

>> 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Hawaii County Forum at UH Hilo Performing Arts Center; webinar available.

>> 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Oahu Campuses Forum at UH Manoa Art Auditorium; webinar available.

Wednesday

>> 8 to 9 a.m.: Oahu Campuses Open House at UH Manoa Bachman Hall.

Julian Vasquez Heilig

Provost and vice president of academic affairs at Western Michigan University

Sept. 30

>> 8 to 9 a.m.: Open House at UH Maui College’s Pilina Events Center.

>> 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Maui County Forum at Pilina Events Center; webinar available.

>> 2 to 3 p.m.: Open House at Kaua‘i Community College, Fine Arts Auditorium.

>> 3 to 4 p.m.: Kauai County Forum at KCC’s Fine Arts Auditorium; webinar available.

Oct. 1

>> 8 to 9 a.m.: Open House at UH Hilo, University Classroom Building Room 127.

>> 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Hawaii County Forum at UH Hilo Performing Arts Center; webinar available.

>> 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Oahu Campuses Forum at UH Manoa Art Auditorium.

Oct. 2

>> 8 to 9 a.m.: Oahu Campuses Open House at UH Manoa Bachman Hall.

For more information about the search process, visit hawaii.edu/leadership/president-search.