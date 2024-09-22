Hawaii Baseball Report: September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024
HAWAII BASEBALL REPORT
Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:
MAJOR LEAGUE
Player (Hawaii connection), Team, League AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Mid-Pacific), Pittsburgh, National 438 53 120 17 4 8 43 .274
Josh Rojas (UH), Seattle, American 409 47 93 19 2 8 29 .227
Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team, League G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA
Kirby Yates (Kauai), Texas, American 58 582
3 23 8 27 83 6-2 1.23
Cade Smith (Hawaii), Cleveland, American 72 731
3 50 16 17 100 6-1 1.96
Joey Cantillo (Kailua), Cleveland, American 8 35 29 18 13 37 2-3 4.63
CLASS AAA
Player (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.
Kobe Kato (Aiea), Tacoma (Mariners) 57 15 20 5 1 0 12 .351
Wyatt Young (Mid-Pacific), Syracuse (Mets) 40 6 9 1 0 0 8 .225
Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA
Rico Garcia (Saint Louis/HPU), Rochester (Nationals) 54 602
3 46 27 30 89 5-3 4.60
Edgar Barclay (St. Joseph), Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees) 28 139 145 93 67 114 7-9 6.41
Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (Baldwin), Charlotte (White Sox) 8 72
3 11 13 5 8 0-1 15.26
CLASS AA
Kala‘i Rosario (Waiakea), Wichita (Twins) 264 36 62 19 1 8 34 .235
Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani), Pensacola (Marlins) 217 28 52 10 0 1 8 .240
Aaron Davenport (Hawaii), Akron (Guardians) 271421
3 116 45 52 135 7-4 2.85
Carter Loewen (UH), San Antonio (Padres) 38 51 44 29 31 65 1-2 5.12
HIGH CLASS A
Casey Yamauchi (Waiakea/UH Hilo), Lansing (A’s) 178 24 42 4 0 0 13 .236
Kalae Harrison (Punahou), Greensboro (Pirates) 145 19 23 6 0 1 14 .159
Harry Gustin (UH), Fort Wayne (Padres) 8 81
3 7 2 3 8 0-1 2.16
Jeremy Wu-Yelland (UH), Greenville (Red Sox) 23 331
3 31 21 23 42 2-1 5.67
Hunter Breault (Kamehameha), Lansing (A’s) 36 40 43 27 30 42 4-3 6.08
Blaze Pontes (Kamehameha/UH), Lansing (A’s) 26 88 113 72 40 44 3-9 7.77
CLASS A
Devin Saltiban (Hilo), Clearwater (Phillies) 346 68 82 13 1 17 53 .237
Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), Fredericksburg (Nationals) 61 15 13 2 0 0 10 .213
Austin Machado (Hawaii), Augusta (Braves) 36 5 10 0 0 0 4 .278
Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Clearwater (Phillies) 42 6 6 0 0 0 4 .143
Cade Halemanu (Pearl City/UH), Charleston (Rays) 11 131
3 19 17 8 15 2-2 11.48
PARTNER LEAGUES
Adam Fogel (UH), Missoula, Pioneer 348 114 135 27 1 35 115 .388
Micah Yonamine (‘Iolani), Boise, Pioneer 411 97 139 21 2 24 96 .338
Kole Kaler (UH), Long Island, Atlantic 359 81 115 15 3 3 43 .320
Marc Flores (UH), Gastonia, Frontier 270 45 76 12 1 12 58 .282
Alex Baeza (UH), Lincoln, American 296 48 84 19 3 10 56 .284
Logan Williams (Punahou), Ogden, Pioneer 122 16 26 5 0 2 15 .213
Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise), League G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA
Buddie Pindel (UH), Windy City, Frontier 19 1212
3 123 27 27 95 9-7 2.00
Connor Harrison (UH), Idaho Falls, Pioneer 26 61 73 29 17 49 4-3 4.28
Jackson Rees (UH), Lancaster, Atlantic 41 411
3 31 20 44 59 7-1 4.35
Randy Abshier (UH), Florence, Frontier 5 19 19 11 13 11 2-0 5.21
Ryley Widell (King Kekaulike), Milwaukee, American 23 86 81 50 62 77 5-5 5.23
Ian Kahaloa (Campbell), Southern Maryland, Atlantic 25 1311
3 130 80 60 138 10-9 6.10
Tyler Dyball (UH), Idaho Falls, Pioneer 27 38 56 38 16 27 0-1 9.00
Compiled by Jerry Campany, Star-Advertiser