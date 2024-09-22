Hawaii Baseball Report: September 22, 2024

HAWAII BASEBALL REPORT

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:

MAJOR LEAGUE

Player (Hawaii connection), Team, League AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Mid-Pacific), Pittsburgh, National 438 53 120 17 4 8 43 .274

Josh Rojas (UH), Seattle, American 409 47 93 19 2 8 29 .227

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team, League G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Kirby Yates (Kauai), Texas, American 58 582

3 23 8 27 83 6-2 1.23

Cade Smith (Hawaii), Cleveland, American 72 731

3 50 16 17 100 6-1 1.96

Joey Cantillo (Kailua), Cleveland, American 8 35 29 18 13 37 2-3 4.63

CLASS AAA

Player (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Kobe Kato (Aiea), Tacoma (Mariners) 57 15 20 5 1 0 12 .351

Wyatt Young (Mid-Pacific), Syracuse (Mets) 40 6 9 1 0 0 8 .225

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Rico Garcia (Saint Louis/HPU), Rochester (Nationals) 54 602

3 46 27 30 89 5-3 4.60

Edgar Barclay (St. Joseph), Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees) 28 139 145 93 67 114 7-9 6.41

Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (Baldwin), Charlotte (White Sox) 8 72

3 11 13 5 8 0-1 15.26

CLASS AA

Player (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Kala‘i Rosario (Waiakea), Wichita (Twins) 264 36 62 19 1 8 34 .235

Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani), Pensacola (Marlins) 217 28 52 10 0 1 8 .240

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Aaron Davenport (Hawaii), Akron (Guardians) 271421

3 116 45 52 135 7-4 2.85

Carter Loewen (UH), San Antonio (Padres) 38 51 44 29 31 65 1-2 5.12

HIGH CLASS A

Player (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Casey Yamauchi (Waiakea/UH Hilo), Lansing (A’s) 178 24 42 4 0 0 13 .236

Kalae Harrison (Punahou), Greensboro (Pirates) 145 19 23 6 0 1 14 .159

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Harry Gustin (UH), Fort Wayne (Padres) 8 81

3 7 2 3 8 0-1 2.16

Jeremy Wu-Yelland (UH), Greenville (Red Sox) 23 331

3 31 21 23 42 2-1 5.67

Hunter Breault (Kamehameha), Lansing (A’s) 36 40 43 27 30 42 4-3 6.08

Blaze Pontes (Kamehameha/UH), Lansing (A’s) 26 88 113 72 40 44 3-9 7.77

CLASS A

Player (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Devin Saltiban (Hilo), Clearwater (Phillies) 346 68 82 13 1 17 53 .237

Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), Fredericksburg (Nationals) 61 15 13 2 0 0 10 .213

Austin Machado (Hawaii), Augusta (Braves) 36 5 10 0 0 0 4 .278

Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Clearwater (Phillies) 42 6 6 0 0 0 4 .143

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Cade Halemanu (Pearl City/UH), Charleston (Rays) 11 131

3 19 17 8 15 2-2 11.48

PARTNER LEAGUES

Player (Hawaii connection), Team, League AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Adam Fogel (UH), Missoula, Pioneer 348 114 135 27 1 35 115 .388

Micah Yonamine (‘Iolani), Boise, Pioneer 411 97 139 21 2 24 96 .338

Kole Kaler (UH), Long Island, Atlantic 359 81 115 15 3 3 43 .320

Marc Flores (UH), Gastonia, Frontier 270 45 76 12 1 12 58 .282

Alex Baeza (UH), Lincoln, American 296 48 84 19 3 10 56 .284

Logan Williams (Punahou), Ogden, Pioneer 122 16 26 5 0 2 15 .213

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise), League G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Buddie Pindel (UH), Windy City, Frontier 19 1212

3 123 27 27 95 9-7 2.00

Connor Harrison (UH), Idaho Falls, Pioneer 26 61 73 29 17 49 4-3 4.28

Jackson Rees (UH), Lancaster, Atlantic 41 411

3 31 20 44 59 7-1 4.35

Randy Abshier (UH), Florence, Frontier 5 19 19 11 13 11 2-0 5.21

Ryley Widell (King Kekaulike), Milwaukee, American 23 86 81 50 62 77 5-5 5.23

Ian Kahaloa (Campbell), Southern Maryland, Atlantic 25 1311

3 130 80 60 138 10-9 6.10

Tyler Dyball (UH), Idaho Falls, Pioneer 27 38 56 38 16 27 0-1 9.00

———

Compiled by Jerry Campany, Star-Advertiser