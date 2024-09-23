Letter: Fund conflict resolution, not instruments of war

I’m tired of hearing and reading about wars. Wars — all wars — generate atrocities and collateral damage. There are no completely just wars. The innocent always pay the price of failed diplomacy.

As it has been said, the first casualty of war is the truth. Both sides are right and both sides are usually wrong. All lives matter, especially the babies, on both sides of conflicts. It doesn’t matter if the deaths are caused by lack of food, the spread of diseases or by a bullet. Wars do not discriminate between the old and young, or the good and evil.

We need to learn to communicate with those we disagree with. We invest too much in the weapons of war and not enough in the art of conflict resolution. I’m a Vietnam combat veteran and I know where my words and frustration come from.

Chuck Cohen

Kalama Valley

