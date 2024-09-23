Letter: Imagine if Obama pulled a Trump in 2016 election

What if President Barack Obama tried to overturn the 2016 election results in favor of his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton? What if Obama rejected the electoral votes and proclaimed Clinton the winner, since she got almost 3 million more votes than Donald Trump? What if Obama called Vice President Biden a “traitor” for certifying Trump as the legitimate winner? What if Obama incited a violent riot on the Capital which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, included those of 174 police officers?

What if every Democrat believed Obama and Clinton without question that the election was rigged and stolen? What if they refused to turn over the peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Trump and demonized all mainstream media as “fake news”?

History tends to repeat itself and those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it. I sure hope not.

Bruce Lee

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter