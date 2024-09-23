Letter: Rampant college debt is sign of systemic failure

When I entered UH in the fall of 1976, the tuition per semester was $225, and it went unchanged the whole time I was there. About 60 hours of pay at my part-time job was all it took to pay the tuition for the semester. Going to college was a natural, no-brainer next step.

Fast forward to now and there are folks graduating from college with gigantic student loan debt. Of course, college is an intellectual pursuit. However, the decision to go to college must now also be looked at as a financial investment decision. I hope that college counselors at the high schools have some training in basic budgeting so they can properly advise students and parents.

When so many individuals graduating with debt they can’t repay, there was a failure in the process somewhere along the way.

Doug Tonokawa

Kailua

