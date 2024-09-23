Letter: Trump medal comment besmirches U.S. soldiers

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Former President Donald Trump recently stated that he believed that the Presidential Medal of Freedom was superior to the Congressional Medal of Honor. As a former U.S. Army draftee, I was appalled by this statement.

Medal of Freedom winners should never, ever be compared to persons such as my former commanding officer in Korea, Lt. Col. Charles P. Murray, Jr., whose valor displayed during D-Day earned him the country’s Congressional Medal of Honor.

To make such a statement diminishes the sacrifices and accomplishments of our warriors.

Bill Lofquist

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter