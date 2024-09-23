Off the news: CNHA hosts Hawaii County mayoral debate

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s (CNHA’s) annual convention, “Experience Hawai‘i Island,” served as the site for a debate between the two candidates for mayor of Hawaii County last week, in advance of the Nov. 5 general election.

The race is predicted to be close. Incumbent Mitch Roth received 36.5% of the primary votes cast — less than half, leaving him open to a November challenge — while challenger Kimo Alameda earned 26.6%. For its part, CNHA CEO Kuhio Lewis said the organization needs to “elevate the civic engagement” of its membership, and work with decision-makers — including the ultimate winner of the Hawaii race.