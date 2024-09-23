Off the news: DOE audit after missed teacher paychecks

This is not a mistake any payroll office wants to make twice — and yet for some unionized public school teachers, they did experience two missed paychecks. A total of 542 teachers had at least the Aug. 20 or the Sept. 5 paycheck delayed, which on average amounted to $2,428 per missed payment.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association filed a grievance so each teacher will get the missed pay and $400-$800 compensation to cover any late fees or lost interest. The union also ensured the Department of Education will do an audit. The public also needs to understand how this happened.