Native Hawaiian council seeks to develop economic opportunities
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement sees Hawaii island as a big economic opportunity.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The “Experience Hawai‘i Island Tour” at the fishponds of Kalahuipua‘a Historical Park on the Kohala Coast shows parts of the area that have been preserved.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Parker Ranch is seen on the Kohala Coast near the fishponds of Kalahuipua‘a Historical Park.
RONIT FAHL / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
A tour groups learns about Kalahuipua‘a Historial Park on the Kohala Coast.