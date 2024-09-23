Hawaii women’s soccer team beats HPU

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii women’s soccer team scored four goals in the second half to beat Hawaii Pacific 4-1 on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Cate Sheahan scored at 54:04, Fabiola Zamora at 72:13, Tatum Porter found the back of the net at 74:10 and Laule‘a Ah Mook Sang capped the scoring with a goal at 77:41 for the Rainbow Wahine (5-6).

Cassidy George scored at 76:00 for the Sharks (0-1-1).

Hawaii’s Kennedy Justin made three saves, while HPU’s Lolo Retsky made 15.

UH coed sailors finish second in opener

The Hawaii coed sailing team opened the season with a runner-up finish Saturday at the PCCSC Match Racing Championship at the Long Beach Yacht Club.

UH, sailing in Soling class keelboats, went 5-3 in the double round-robin event. Stanford won the five-team regatta with an 8-0 record.

Erik Anderson steered the Rainbows with Everett McAvoy, Kees Horn and Vivian Bonsager serving as crew.