HAWAII

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive lineman: Came off the bench and assisted on a tackle in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Panthers. It was his first NFL stop and just the second game he played defense after getting one special teams snap in Week 1. He is the 29th Rainbow Warrior to make a tackle in the NFL.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball five times for 245 yards in the win over the Bears, with a long of 52 and all of them inside the 20-yard line. His average of 52.2 yards per punt is the highest of his career and 10 of his 11 punts have landed inside the 20, another career high.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started and wore the green dot in the loss to the Jets on Thursday, collecting nine tackles. He was flagged for unnecessary roughness on Breece Hall on the second drive but was on the field for 83 plays, more than anyone else on either team. Through three games he has played on 92% of the defensive snaps and 40% of the special teams snaps, his previous career highs were 74 and 78 last season.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers defensive back: Returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous week with a knee injury and put up six tackles with a pass batted down in the loss to the Steelers.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Stepped into the rotation in place of Ivan Pace and picked off C.J. Stroud on a deflected pass in the win over the Texans. Grugier-Hill made three tackles and batted down two passes. He also forced a fumble but it was ruled incomplete by the replay official and committed two penalties on special teams but one was declined and the other was offsetting.

KEEAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive lineman: Was declared inactive for the win over the Cowboys after missing all three practices due to a personal matter.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Came off the bench for his second NFL game but didn’t compile any statistics in the win over the Browns. Muasau was limited in practice all week and tagged as questionable but made it onto the field two weeks after starting in his NFL debut.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week for the first time in his career, ending his streak of 57 straight games played.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Was named the AFC Special Team Player of the Week last week, but missed his only field goal attempt (from 54 yards) in the loss to the Vikings. He did make his only extra point try and kicked off twice, but one of them went out of bounds at the five yard line. Minnesota started on the 23-yard line in his other one.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Is on tap to play the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, his third time in ESPN’s feature game but he doesn’t have a catch on a Monday yet. Iosivas was fined $5,305 for his bow-and-arrow celebration following a touchdown last week, with the NFL ruling that it was a violent gesture. The Bengals were playing in Kansas City, where tight end Travis Kelce begins each game with the same gesture.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Came off the bench and made a solo stop in the loss to the Ravens, he is already third in tackles among Punahou products behind DeForest Buckner and Manti Teo.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench in the win over the Chargers, collecting two sacks and forcing a fumble among his three tackles. Herbig got his shot when Alex Highsmith left the game with an injury and impressed veteran lineman T.J. Watt.

“Not surprised, man,” Watt said in the postgame press conference: “That kid works his tail off. We pretty much do everything together when we’re at the facility. I’ll text him tomorrow when I’m going to the facility, we’ll get to work. Me, him and Alex work a lot together. It’s never ‘I wish that was me.’ I’m happy for him.”

It was his first multi-sack game since his senior year in 2022 with Wisconsin.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was placed on injured reserve earlier this week but he flew with the team to Seattle and was on the sideline for the loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. He will miss at least a month for the first time since his first five weeks as a professional.

>> Roman Wilson, Steelers receiver: Was a healthy scratch in the win over the Chargers despite practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. Pittsburgh dressed only four receivers for the contest, leaving Wilson still waiting to become the 20th Crusader to make his NFL debut.

WAIANAE

>> Kana’i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Assisted on a tackle on the opening kickoff for his only stop in the loss to the Panthers, his first tackle of the season. He plays on both kick and punt teams but hasn’t had a snap on defense since getting injured in the middle of last season.

Compiled by Jerry Campany, Star-Advertiser