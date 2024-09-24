Letter: Be aware, constitutional rights are rarely absolute

Not many of our constitutional rights are absolute. Many young people like to believe in some sort of absolute freedom of speech, freedom of thought, freedom of expression or freedom of religion, to name several.

Freedom of speech does not give us the right to slander, to threaten or to yell “fire” in a crowded theater. Because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1929 decision in United States v. Schwimmer, there is no constitutional “freedom of thought” protecting all activities. Freedom of expression is not absolute either. Some expression has no socially redeeming value, like uttering a string of profanities on TV for the ratings. Also, freedom of religion does not give us the right to have human sacrifices.

Know the limits of your freedom.

Phil Robertson

Kailua

