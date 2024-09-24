Letter: Kapi‘olani situation hints at root of nurse shortage

Kapi‘olani Medical Center management in their ads say that they are willing to bargain with their nurses, and yet they will not allow those who participated in the one-day strike to return to work unless they accept their final offer. Kapi‘olani management speaks with a forked tongue.

Can you imagine what it is like for a professional to work under such an intimidating, “take-it-or-leave-it” management style? This is 2024 and this type of “plantation” management style should not be tolerated. Shame on you, Kapi‘olani management. And you wonder why nurses are leaving acute care or going to the mainland.

Also, very few travel nurses qualify to replace the regular staff. And one child has paid the price. My heart goes out to the Agbayani family.

Naomi Yoshimoto

Kahala

