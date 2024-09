Nurses hold signs outside Kapi‘olani Medical Center on Sept. 14 after receiving notice that they will be locked out from the hospital following a one-day strike.

It is profoundly disturbing that a young child has now died during the lockout of nurses at Kapi‘olani Medical Center. The lockout itself seems entirely out of proportion after a strike of only one day. The staff-to-patient ratio that concerns nurses is a legitimate issue that should be bargained in good faith, not stonewalled by playing hard ball while patients’ lives hang in the balance.

Hospital Administrator Gidget Ruscetta might claim all she wants that the lockout was not the cause of the child’s death. But many will continue to wonder whether, if not for the lockout, the unfortunate child might still be alive.

Wray Jose

Manoa

