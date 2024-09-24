Letter: Trump reaping spoils of toxic political division

Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments that he is a threat to democracy had inspired the latest apparent attempt on his life. But it is fair game to remind the American people about Trump’s past behavior in which he repeatedly demonstrated his disdain for democracy.

Examples include his refusal to accept the 2020 election results and his role in stoking rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, his incessant assault on the rule of law, his advocacy for jailing or prosecuting political enemies, his attempts to dismember the guardrails of democracy, his support for a dictatorial form of government and his cruel and hateful portrayal of immigrants.

Trump’s assassination attempts were triggered by a toxic political culture that he created. His nonstop incendiary campaign rhetoric was the spark that ignited the fuse of political violence.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

