Letter: Voting for Trump gives Vance a foot in the door

People need to think about what the country will be like under the leadership of JD Vance if Donald Trump wins the upcoming election. Here is why: This year’s Republican ticket has proven that decent morals and ethics are not prerequisites to run for the White House. As vice president, JD Vance would be a “heartbeat away” from the presidency. He could have the means, opportunity and motive to remove Trump and become the most powerful person on the planet.

Moreover, if found accountable in a court of law, he could simply pardon himself. Kind of scary when you think about it. I’m sure JD Vance has.

Donald Chock

Waialae

