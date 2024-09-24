Off the news: Hawaii man faces charges in Trump plot

Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Federal prosecutors have in mind serious charges for Oahu resident Ryan Routh, now in custody in a Florida jail, as a result of an investigation into an alleged assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump.
Prosecutor Mark Dispoto on Monday said the plan is to make “attempting to assassinate a major political candidate” one of those charges, despite that no shots were fired and Trump had not been in range at the scene, his West Palm Beach golf course.
A grand jury could bring more charges, he said, likely fueled by the ample paper trail Routh allegedly left.