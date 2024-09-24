Man pleads guilty in assault of 2 Hawaiian Air attendants

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A Kauai man entered into an agreement Monday with the U.S. Department of Justice to plead guilty in connection with the sexual assault of two Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants during a Honolulu-to-Lihue flight in March 2022, according to federal court documents.

Carey Hayes, 58, faces up to 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants and simple assault.

In exchange, the government agrees to move to dismiss after sentencing two counts of abusive sexual contact and one count of interference secured after prosecutors successfully made their case to a federal grand jury on Nov. 16.

Hayes will be sentenced by Jan. 13 at 2:15 p.m. before U.S. District Judge Jill A. Otake. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aislinn Affinito is prosecuting the case. Assistant Federal Public Defender Jacquelyn T. Esser is Hayes’ attorney.

Affinito and Esser declined comment.

Hayes remains free on a $50,000 bond, according to federal court records.

On March 19, 2022, Hayes was a passenger on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 343 from Honolulu to Lihue.

Hayes allegedly got up to use the restroom when he passed by a female flight attendant, identified as “Person 1” in federal court documents.

The flight attendant “turned sideways and attempted to step out of the aisle to allow” Hayes to pass, according to the plea agreement filed Monday.

“As the defendant passed, he pressed his lower body into Person 1’s back. The defendant then slid his hands across Person 1’s buttocks and cupped them as he moved past her. Person 1 reported feeling shaky, angry, and violated by the incident,” according to federal court documents.

The flight attendant was “too upset to complete her flight attendant duties” when preparing to land and reported that she was in a corner crying and could not greet passengers as they disembarked.

During the in-flight service, Hayes allegedly walked by another female flight attendant in the aisle, identified in federal court documents as “Person 2.”

As Hayes approached, “Person 2 motioned for the defendant to wait before passing.”

Hayes allegedly “continued moving” toward the female flight attendant, and as he moved behind her, Hayes allegedly “embraced” her “around her waist with both hands.”

The flight attendant allegedly told federal investigators that Hayes “pushed into her while his hands were around her waist just above her groin area.”

Hayes allegedly “slid his hands” across the flight attendant’s buttocks as he continued through the aisle, and the attendant told federal agents she felt “shocked, violated, and embarrassed by the incident.”