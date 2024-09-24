Police arrest 10 protesters at Kapi‘olani lockout
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu police arrested protesters blocking the hospital’s entrance during a lockout Monday at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. Officers prepared to take Yoko Liriano into custody.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu police officers Monday arrested state Rep. Kim Coco Iwamoto at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children while nurses protested a lockout by the hospital.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gidget Ruscetta