Girls Volleyball Top 10: ‘Iolani near unanimous No. 1

‘Iolani garnered seven of eight first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

The Raiders defeated Kamehameha in four sets last week, then flew to Las Vegas for the Durango Fall Classic. ‘Iolani won four of its six matches at one of the top tournaments in the country.

Second-ranked Kamehameha went 5-2 at Durango. No. 6 Kamehameha-Hawaii won BIIF matches on Monday (against Waiakea) and Tuesday (against Kau), then flew to the Durango tourney. The Warriors were 2-4 in the event.

Mid-Pacific dropped to 0-5 in ILH play after being swept by Punahou, but are still perched at No. 10. The Owls were 12-4 in preseason play.

Campbell had a chance to take sole possession of first place in the OIA West, but lost to Kapolei 25-12, 16-25, 25-15, 25-21. The Sabers went from a three-point gap with Mid-Pacific to six points this week.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Sept. 23, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (15-5, 5-0 ILH) (7) 79 1

> def. Hockaday 25-23, 27-25

> next: at No. 10 Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: at No. 2 Kamehameha, Thursday, 6 p.m.

2. Kamehameha (8-4, 3-2 ILH) (1) 73 2

> def. Oaks Christian 25-27, 26-24, 25-23

> next: at No. 5 Punahou, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. No. 1 ‘Iolani, Thursday, 6 p.m.

3. Moanalua (17-4, 4-0 OIA) 64 3

> won at Kaimuki 25-10, 25-11, 25-18

> next: at Farrington, Monday, 7 p.m.

> next: vs. Kailua, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

4. Baldwin (13-3, 8-0 MIL) 55 4

> def. Kamehameha-Maui 25-12, 25-19, 25-15

> next: vs. Maui, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

5. Punahou (6-8, 2-3 ILH) 48 5

> won at Mid-Pacific 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

> next: vs. No. 2 Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

6. KS-Hawaii (15-7, 9-0 BIIF) 41 6

> lost to Harvard-Westlake 29-27, 25-21

> next: vs. Pahoa, Monday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Waiakea, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

7. Kahuku (8-4, 5-0 OIA) 32 7

> def. Roosevelt 25-22, 25-19, 25-20

> next: at Kaimuki, Monday, 7 p.m.

> next: Castle, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

8. Hawaii Baptist (6-6, 3-0 ILH D-II) 19 8

> lost to Punahou I-AA 25-12, 27-25, 25-14

> next: at Sacred Hearts, Monday, 6:15 p.m.

> next: at Le Jardin, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

9. Mililani (4-1 OIA) 13 9

> won at Waianae 25-21, 25-11, 25-14

> next: vs. Pearl City, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

> next: at Leilehua, Thursday, 7 p.m.

10. Mid-Pacific (12-9, 0-5 ILH) 9 10

> lost to No. 4 Punahou 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

> next: vs. No. 1 ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: at No. 5 Punahou, Friday, 6:30 p.m.