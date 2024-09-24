Scoreboard – September 24, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, University at ‘Iolani I-AA, 6 p.m.; Punahou I-AA at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III, Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Hanalani vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Hawaiian Mission vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Mililani; Radford at Campbell; Nanakuli at Kapolei. Aiea at Waipahu Waianae at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow).

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity I-AA, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani 4 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA Eastern Division: Kahuku at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Kailua at Kalani. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA Western Division: Nanakuli at Waialua; Kapolei at Radford; Waianae at Leilehua; Waipahu at Campbell; Mililani at Pearl City. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, men at 4:30 p.m.; women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity III, Hanalani at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Assets vs. Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA East girls: Kaimuki at McKinley; Castle at Kahuku; Kailua at Moanalua; Farrington at Kalani; Kalaheo at Kaiser. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow.

Volleyball

AVCA/TARAFLEX 2024 Division II WVB Poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

School Total Points Record Prv

1. Tampa (43) 1,163 8-0 1

2. MSU Denver (2) 1,099 9-1 2

3. Nebraska-Kearney 1,002 12-0 4

4. SW Minnesota State 978 10-0 5

5. Missouri-St. Louis 923 9-1 6

6. Chaminade 893 9-3 7

7. Ferris State 859 9-0 9

8. Wayne State (NE) 814 8-2 8

9. Concordia-St. Paul 782 6-3 10

10. West Texas A&M 768 7-3 3

11. Cal Poly Pomona (2) 708 8-1 13

12. St. Cloud State 680 7-2 12

13. Central Oklahoma 636 13-0 15

14. Angelo State 500 10-1 21

15. Minnesota Duluth 493 7-2 11

16. Grand Valley State 446 9-1 16

17. Cal State L.A. 400 6-3 14

18. Colorado Mesa 385 8-2 17

19. Lynn 369 10-0 18

20. Point Loma 266 8-0 25

21. CS San Bernardino 194 5-4 19

22. Northern State 167 9-1 24

23. Dallas Baptist 145 6-4 20

24. Washburn 115 9-1 NR

25. Barry 108 7-0 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Nova Southeastern 92; Quincy 72; Hillsdale 41; Central Missouri 22; Minnesota State 22; Missouri Western 16; San Francisco State 13; Augusta 12; West Florida 12; Eckerd 10; Simon Fraser 10; Alabama-Huntsville 6; Findlay 3; Lenoir-Rhyne 2

Dropped Out: August (22), Central Missouri (23)