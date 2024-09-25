Letter: Dems need Cheney nod like a hole in the head

Former Vice President Dick Cheney said he would vote for Kamala Harris for President in the November election. For some of you voters who may have short memories, here’s a reminder about Dick Cheney.

Dick Cheney was one of the chief architects of the 2003 Iraq War. After making false claims about Iraq being behind the 9/11 attacks and possessing “weapons of mass destruction,” he persuaded his boss, George W. Bush, and Congress to launch an invasion of Iraq that resulted in the deaths of thousands of U.S. service members and Iraqis. Also, his company, Halliburton, got a $1 billion contract for the rebuilding of Iraq.

Once, Mr. Cheney was vilified as “Darth Vader” by anti-war Democrats, now he is an honored endorsement.

Mark Saxon

Kahului

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter