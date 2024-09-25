Letter: Not a fan of Harris or Trump? Vote ‘NOTA’

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

If you figure neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump is worthy of your vote, you can vote for “NOTA,” or “none of the above.” Our lawmakers can vote yes, no or present on bills. I wish we could add an official “NOTA” option — a local version of present — to Hawaii ballots. This would surely increase the percentage of ballots cast.

Until that happens, you can vote “NOTA” by voting for Mr. Chase Oliver, presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party.

Alan Matsuda

Kalama Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter