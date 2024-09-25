Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 79° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Pause rail construction, find better contractors

Today

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSEELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Skyline construction continues in August near the Mokauea Kalihi station along Dillingham Avenue.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSEELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Skyline construction continues in August near the Mokauea Kalihi station along Dillingham Avenue.