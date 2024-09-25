Letter: Pause rail construction, find better contractors

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s $1.66 billion contract for the final rail segment drew only one bidder. This is a red flag. Why was the contract not broken down into smaller, more manageable segments? Now you have the blind leading the blind. I can only see this turning into a bigger money pit than it already is. To make it even more disturbing, HART has no experience working with this company.

The project was initially sold to the public as a means of reducing traffic and getting students from UH West Oahu to Manoa, yet the first rail station is about a mile away from the Kapolei campus. It is time to put the brakes on this project and investigate other avenues for completion. The challenge now is which political leader would be willing to step up to make things right.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

