Off the news: Rep. Alcos fined for failing to disclose liens

The candidacy of incumbent state Rep. David Alcos III could be in jeopardy after revelations that Alcos has violated campaign financial disclosure rules. Among them: failing to disclose more than $3 million in liens against him by the IRS and state Tax Department for unpaid taxes. Alcos was fined $12,500 by the Hawaii State Ethics Commission.
Alcos, a Republican who is seeking reelection in November, “admitted and declared” that he failed to disclose all businesses he controlled, all creditors owed $3,000 or more and sources of income on 2020, 2022 and 2023 disclosure forms. In a statement, the candidate said he “takes responsibility for oversights,” calling them “errors in compliance.”