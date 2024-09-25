Off the news: Rule change will increase SNAP benefits

More families in Hawaii will be able to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits if the state Department of Human Services eliminates net income limit eligibility. Currently, benefits can be greatly reduced when income rises by a small amount, effectively punishing families that work hard to earn more money. The rule change is estimated to bring 13,000 to 14,000 Hawaii households into eligibility for an additional $40 million to $45 million in benefits.

Updating or replacing the state’s Hawaii Automated Welfare Information eligibility system will take some time — DHS hopes to have a new solution ready in early 2025 — but the gains are worth the effort.