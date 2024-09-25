A ‘brew’-tiful deal

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

International Coffee Day is Oct. 1 and Kai Coffee Hawaii is offering a special deal exclusively at its roastery on Kapahulu Avenue. Customers will receive a 2.5-ounce box of 100% Kau coffee as a gift (valued at $13.95) when purchasing any $5-$8 drink.

The Big Island coffee boasts flavors of summer cherries, chocolate mousse and brown sugar.

“We want to bring attention to how amazing the coffees coming out of Hawaii are,” states founder and CEO Sam Suiter. “People are more familiar with Kona coffee, but those who may prefer a varietal with less acidity will fall in love with the Kau.”

Visit kaicoffeehawaii.com.

MAKE A SPLASH

Splash Bar, located at Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, presents a collaborative dinner titled Grown Here, Not Flown Here at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 (cost is $138.39 per person). Award-winning chefs Blake Kajiwara and Vicky Nguyen highlight sustainable agriculture throughout Hawaii with their curated menu, which will be complemented by cocktails featuring products from Kuleana Rum Works.

Guests will enjoy li hing boiled peanuts with kamaboko dip and cassava chips; Obachan’s Oxtail Soup; a pohole salad with smoked meat; a smoked brisket laulau with sweet potato, kiawe-smoked kalua pork, lomi lomi salmon, poi and ahi poke; and haupia kulolo tarts with strawberry guri guri.

Visit splashbarwaikiki.com.

POP ON IN

E Chicken Hawaii (1829 Palolo Ave.) — located in King’s Family Mart — is open for takeout only.

The biz’s authentic Korean-style spicy fried chicken boasts a unique powder and seasoning, and is made using family recipes. Its bestselling item is the K Pop Chicken, which is similar to a boneless popcorn chicken and can be ordered either regular or spicy.

Other items include chicken strips, chicken wings, crispy fried chicken and chicken bowls. Menu items are $10.

It’s menu will eventually expand to include calamari, fries, dumplings and more.

Follow its Instagram (@echickenhawaii) or call 808-590-4569.