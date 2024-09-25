A burst of flavor

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Lemongrass is an herb that grows well in tropical climates and is popular in Asian cuisines.

It pairs well with coconut milk, chile peppers, turmeric and garlic, and with its lemony aroma is also brewed to make tea. Trendy mixologists like it in cocktails.

This dish pairs it simply with garlic and shallots to give a boost of flavor to tofu.

Many supermarkets carry fresh lemongrass stalks. Use the bulbous whitish part, and mince it in a blender, or with a sharp knife. Alternatively, you can find frozen finely minced lemongrass in most Asian groceries.

Tofu With Lemongrass

Ingredients:

• 1 pound firm tofu

• 3 cups very hot water

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 3 stalks fresh, minced lemongrass (or 3 tablespoons frozen)

• 2 shallots, sliced

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons liquid aminos

• 1 teaspoon agave syrup

• 1 tablespoon cold water

• Sliced green onion, for garnish

Directions:

Slice tofu in half lengthwise, then cut each half in 6 pieces crosswise, for a total of 12 pieces. Place in a colander in the sink. Pour hot water over tofu, and let drain 1 hour. Pat dry.

In a nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high for 3 minutes. Add tofu and pan-fry 4 minutes. Flip over and fry another 3 minutes.

Remove tofu. Add lemongrass, shallots and garlic to the oil left in the skillet. Stir-fry 3 minutes, then reduce heat to low.

Combine the liquid aminos, agave and cold water; add to skillet, then return tofu to skillet. Gently toss to mix well. Cover, cook 3 minutes.

Garnish with sliced green onion and serve with brown rice or noodles.

Serves 2.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 350 calories, 24 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1000 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 25 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.