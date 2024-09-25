Buffet Your Way

Thursday, September 26, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Sept. 25, 2024
10:32 a.m.
Looking for all-you-can-eat deals — especially ones featuring crab? Check out these mouthwatering buffets:
This Kona buffet is king
King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort (75-5660 Palani Road) brought back its Sunday brunch at Honu’s on the Beach at the beginning of September. The brunch buffet is 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays and costs $58 per adult ($29 for keiki age 12 and under).
Highlights include a carving station with beef brisket; crab legs; made-to-order omelets; a build-your-own acai bowl station; eggs Benedicts; and a waffle station.
Call 808-329-2911.
Get crabby
McCully Buffet (930 McCully St. Ste. 3) will be celebrating major holiday gatherings by adding all-you-can-eat crab to its menu. Holiday dinner buffets will cost $59.99 and will be available on Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. All-you-can-eat crab, sushi, sashimi, Korean specialty dishes and yakiniku are included in the price.
Call 808-951-0511 or follow the biz on Instagram (@mccullybuffet).
A new buffet option
Hilton Waikiki Beach (2500 Kuhio Ave.) recently launched a new prime rib and seafood dinner buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays only. It costs $79 per adult and $39 for children under age 12. The buffet is located at M.A.C. 24/7 restaurant on the resort’s lobby level.
Buffet highlights include slow-roasted prime rib with creamy horseradish and au jus, warmed crab legs, ahi sashimi, spicy orange nairagi poke, seafood chowder, surimi crab-crusted salmon, oven-roasted pork loin, and desserts like warmed bread pudding with vanilla creme anglaise and assorted tropical cakes.
Walk-ins are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Call 808-921-5564.
Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).